Honor Guard Rudy

((anna))they're all proud to serve tomorrow.this next one was born in western germany.

But he vowed to never wear a uniform from that country.he found another that fit him a lot better.

This american legion post holds a lot of meaning for veterans in our area.one says he drove by it thousands of times before coming inside.

55:05 rudy - i never thought anything about it until a few years ago i got an invitation from the american legion to join and that was all i needed.

I joined.

Central illinois is a world away from where rudy laufhutte came from originally -- germany.51:01 rudy - i was born at the end of february 1944 and the american air force first tried to kill me.

And did a pretty damn good job of it.

The town i was in at the time was totally flattened.

Rudy had the opportunity to leave as a young boy.he ended up in america.54:19 rudy - in 1968, not quite four years after i came over here, i had to leave university because i was broke.

I got my job back and in short order, i was drafted.

And spent the next three years in the army.rudy says those three years gave him new appreciation for the american flag.

58:07 rudy - i love this country.

It's given me opportunities that i would have never ever had at home.

Now this post is pretty much his new home.rudy comes here six days a week.not only does he wear a lot of pins -- he also has plenty of responsibilities here.56:34 rudy - i'm basically the house committee chairman here, so basically i oversee the place.

Then as a district officer, i'm also in charge of 8 counties and 54 american legion posts.

Keeps me busy.

Since he's been here -- he also joined the honor guard.

56:02 rudy - i'm one of the younger fellows at 72.he helped with our "operation honor guard" fundraiser last year.58:14 rudy - the american people are just an absolutely marvelous people and amongst the most generous i have ever seen.now he's looking forward to tuesday -- ready to help a cause that's close to his heart.

((anna))rudy says he believes the american army freed germany from itself.that's just one more reason he's proud to be here.