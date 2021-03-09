Elba band room renovation to honor memory of Brooke Chapman

Breanna:keeping it local in coffee county.breanna on cama renovation project is planned in honor of a former elba high school band member.13-year-old brooke chapman passed away this year on new years day.ben on cammembers of the community and marching tiger band are looking to keep her memory alive with this special project.our valencia jones has more.valencia:trumpet player brooke chapman left an incredible mark on the elba high school band.

Out of all of her hobbies, marching band was her favorite laurie chapman, brooke's mother:<<"right now, we're getting ready to renovate the band room, and this is something we're doing in memory of my daughter, who passed away on new year's day.">>passing away from complications of a congenital heart defect and pneumonia.

The community and fellow band members honoring her memory with the renovation project.

Shaun hammonds, band director, elba high school:<<"we want something the kids can be proud of, we want something the town and community can be proud of.

We're kind of out of room on the trophy cases, and my vision as well as hers back in 2012 was to have a hall of fame.">>valencia:plans to showcase the nearly 75-year old band's tradition.also replacing flooring, taking a wall down for access to the storage room and practice field.painting the band hall and renovating restrooms.faron high, senior band member:<<"i think it's great, one, because i was close to brooke and she was a good friend of mine, and this will be a good way to you know, keep her in our mind and memories.

">>valencia:a gofund me page was created in may - goal to raise $30,000so far - they have raised more than 12,000 of their 30 thousand dollar goal.the band is still looking for donations, materials and volunteers for skilled labor.

Faron high, senior band member: <<"the band is not quite as funded as other parts of the school, and a renovation would really show kids that the school does care about them.">> valencia:as brooke's love for the band lives on, so does her memory - in elba and with the marching tiger band.keeping it local in elba, valencia jones, wdhn news 18.

How they can volunteer and donate. Link to the gofundme page on our wdhn news facebook page and website at dothanfirst.com. The elba band will also perform in chicago next year at the st. Patrick's day parade.

Patrick's day parade.

