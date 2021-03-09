Pennsylvania voter registration deadline is today

>>>eve russo: the upcoming election is less than a month away and today is the álastá day to register if you live in pennsylvania.

>>>jaciel cordoba: if you still need to register there are plenty of options.

Wfmz's rosa duarte joins us live from the lehigh county government center with more.

Rosa?

3 >>>rosa duarte:here in allentown we've seen several people go to the office of voter registration to either sign up or just check and see what their status is...and if going out isn't an option you can always register online.

>>>reporter:you're voting for or whether you're even excited about this upcoming election the deadline to register for people across pennsylvania is átodayáhere at the lehigh county government center we ran into a couple of people doing just that.

>>>charles hoffman, lehigh county resident: "i didn't vote for a long time so i figured it was time to vote.">>>reporter: others are just stopping in to see if they're still registered.>>>robin balla, lehigh county resident: "this is an older one, i just want to know if i have to update this.

So i'll just ask a couple of questions and then they'll give me a voter registration card.">>>reporter: over in berks county, elections director debbie olivieri says her staff has been working 'round the clock.

>>>debbie olivieri, berks county elections director: "the office has been open from 7am to 7pm for the last couple weeks to keep up with everything and we do have additional staff coming in to help us keep up with the work load.">>>reporter:olivieri says the online registration which was just made available last year has really helped and hopes more and more people take >>>debbie olivieri, berks county elections director: "people who haven't registered the best bet at this point is to either come into the office or go to votes pa and register electronically by midnight tonight."

>>>rosa duarte:again that website is votes - pa dot com.

We've also posted a link on our website at wfmz dot com.if you plan on going in person make sure to give your local government center a call because hours do vary.

.here at the lehigh county government center they will be open until 4.

While in berks county, their office will remain open until 7 tonight.

Live in allentown, rosa duarte