Newsmaker Sunday: Eric Wimberger Part 3

We are talking with eric wimberger running for the state's 30th district against dave hansen.

A little national politics.

Who are you supporting?

Are you saying for presidential?

>> i will support my party's nominee.

For me, i am an attorney, so i know what's gonna happen in the supreme court, and that's an inner generational issue.

If for no other reason that would be that.

He has policies i like and don't like.

That's all i really probably should say about it.

>> what do you see as a bigger threat, cyber security or isis?

>> cyber security or isis?

>> or are they equal?

>> well, they are probably both one in the same as far as trying to get at us.

The purpose of both if isis is using hacking is to demoralize and to try and beat us down and break apart our culture and our way of life.

The same way with physical attacks.

The physical attacks are very scary and i hope that they are doing their job at homeland security to prevent those things.

>> eric, i have about 30 seconds.

Your last shot at telling our voters out there why you belong in that seat in the state senate.

>> well, my approach to government is a little different than the incumbent.

You know, we need government to create some stability and security that -- for society and individuals to then build themselves up off of.

The streets, the police, the fire and even education will create stability in the workforce, but it all comes at a price.

We go around to our neighbors and collect money for these things.

We want people to in my opinion have the personal drive to improve themselves and taking care of their own affairs and then relying on a government only if necessary.

There are societal needs for government and i appreciate that.

I would offer a different perspective on things as a new guy, and also a different view on what would improve the economy which would be releasing people to their own devices rather than having a government agenda.

