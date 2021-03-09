LML: PICK A PET

KATIE PEMBERTON JOINS US NOW LIVE FROM THE HUMANE SOCIETY.

It's a chance to feature some of the animals in need of a home.

Kate middleton is with nina.

Good morning to you.

>> good morning.

Yeah, this is nina.

>> yeah.

>> she is precious.

She is so wiggly and so happy.

What is this?

Goodness.

And she loves belly rubs.

She is one of those dogs that when you walk past her kennel, she just dances, she tap dance like i know you're going to come see me, i know you're going to come see me and she will flop over for a billionie rub as soon as she sees you.

She's just the happiest girl.

She's about five.

She has some nice little white when you say kerz here on her muzzle.

She's a little prematurely gray.

Because she's five her adoption fee is $75.

That includes her being spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.

I don't know if you're going to find a sweeter dog.

This dog is so happy, so just wanting to be near people i think she's going to be a perfect couch potato dog, just hang out, get petted, eat treats.

That's a top priority.

>> and very loving.

And five years old, that's about the except of her growth, right?

So she's the size she's going to be.

>> absolutely.

She will not get any bigger.

That is as big as she's going to get.

>> oh, how sweet.

I love it.

>> yes.

>> i was so thrilled because i saw one of the dogs, katie, that we featured last week got adopted.

Was that lady jane?

>> well, lady jane hasn't been adopted yet but she is probably going home in the next couple of days.

I think it was nabisco.

Nabisco did get adopted this past weekend.

>> yes, it was nabisco.

I love that.

So fabulous.

>> great news.

>> any other animals around you you can show us, or do you want to tell us about the big race coming up?

>> sure.

Well, i'll tell you about the 5k that we have.

Nina here is phaoebl going to walk in our one-miler, not the 5k because we do have both options.

It's this saturday here at the hue humane society at 9:00 a.m.

Dogs are not only welcome but they also get prizes for being the fastest and the furriest.

All of the info about that is at memphishaoup -- dog.

>> who else?

Can you show us anybody else, katie, this morning?

>> absolutely, i can.

Let's see here.

This is isanu.

He's a little embarrassed.

He's a cone head right now.

He's got a cone on his head.

Isn't he precious?

He's kind of a lab mix.

He could have some hound.

He has some houndy looking ears.

I don't know if i showed you all calypso last week.

>> yes.

>> one of my favorite dogs thin building.

She's so sweet, so happy, so wiggly.

Precious, precious dog.

This black lab just came in a few day ago.

His name is haerp possibly a purebred.

Everybody else is out on the walk with our dog walkers right now.

>> there's a dog park in collierville yesterday and there were ten or twelve dog and all of them came from y'all's facility.

It was excited for me to see.

>> i love that.