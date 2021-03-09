Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Today's Top Medical News - Oct. 11, 2016

Credit: KOZL
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Today's Top Medical News - Oct. 11, 2016
Today's Top Medical News - Oct. 11, 2016

There may be a connection between your blood pressure drugs and your mood.

Plus, some of the triggers for heart attacks.

Anger or heavy physical exertion can trigger a heart attack.

That's according to a large international study published in the journal Circulation.

Researchers looked at more than 12-thousand patients and found those who were emotionally upset were more than twice as likely to feel heart attack symptoms within an hour.

The same was true for heavy physical exertion.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage