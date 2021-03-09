News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 10-11-16

Dan Cummings and Jennifer Sanders has all your morning news in Central NY.

The search for a missing diver on skaneateles lake will continue this morning beginning at 8 a-m.

Troopers tell us a man and another person were scuba diving on the lake when the man went under the water and never came back up.

The search was called off due to the dark conditions last night a group of family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil for deric brown -- the man who was fatally wounded by a syracuse police officer during a traffic stop sunday night near the s-u campus.

It was held last night at loguen park in syracuse.

Those in attendance gathered to remember the father of five.

Police tell us brown was pulled over for a tail light out-- when he fired shots at a police officer-- who fired the shots in return that later killed brown.

Police tell us that there is no word on why he began shooting at the police officer so quickly-- but the investgiation is ongoing.

Hurricane survivors in haiti face shortages of food and clean water..

And now, there's a cholera outbreak.

Hurricane matthew killed more than three- hundred people in haiti -- and wiped out entire villages.

There are currently a total of 128 confirmed cases of cholera and at least 160 suspected cases.

Aid workers are now fanning out to the hardest-hit areas -- to try to keep the cholera outbreak from spreading.

A consumer alert this morning-- samsung electronics just announced that it will permanently stop production of the galaxy note 7 smartphones after reports of the devices catching fire.

In a statement filed with the country's stock exchange in south korea-- they said they had made a "final decision" to stop production.

The company will no longer produce or market the smart phone.

This comes after the recent recalls of the phone for overheating and setting on fire.

They are also warning people with the smartphone to turn it off