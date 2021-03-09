Honor the Badge: Mexico Beach EMT Tucker Smith

EMT Tucker Smith gives a patient money for gas so she can drive herself to the hospital for treatment, after she doesn't have money for an ambulance ride either.

A fishing trip can sure take a dive...when you catch your finger in a fish hook... but thanks to a mexico beach first responder, a woman was able to get the treatment she needed without breaking the bank.

Here's more in this week's honor the badge.

"its a little more rewarding then just doing your job and going home..."

E- m-t tucker smith has fallen in love with helping people, a career he never really considered until a friend suggsested it.

Get to meet a lot of new people, not always in the best way, but its nice to help them and sometimes helping them extends beyond his medical kit - like last month when caught her finger in a fish hook.

I started easing on it, she of course stopped me then, well ok, you probably need to go onto the hospital and give you something for it, and take it out."

But the woman refuses, telling smith she can't afford an ambulance ride, and her car doesn't have enough gas to get there, either.

"i was just like well, ill run back to the station, grab my wallet, and give you some gas, so you can swing in here, get in done, get back, so it won't take too long anyways.

You won't have to worry about an ambulance bill or anything like that."

A decision smith made without hesitation and is so humble talking about it nearly a month later.

"if i was in that situation, hopefully someone would help me out, in the same way."

The 21-year-old is just getting started with his career - he became an e- m-t less than a year ago, and joined mexico beach emergency services in june.

"i've been learning a lot and just been enjoying it."

Fairly new to the job, but not to what it takes.

Honoring the badge in mexico beach, kelsey peck, news 13.

Tucker told me his fellow first responders would've done the same thing and handing over cash so she could drive to the hospital was no big deal.

