Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Trump Battles On, Clinton Focuses on Millennials

MIAMI -- Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump focus their efforts in the key state of Florida today - and the stakes are high.

A new national poll conducted before Sunday's second presidential debate has Clinton leading Trump by 11 points nationally.

