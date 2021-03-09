Whittingham and Andersen to reunite this weekend

Dana kyle whittingham and gary andersen go way back...like 25 years back to their days coaching together at idaho state..

Well the two longtime friends will coach against each other for the 4th time saturday as the utes take on oregon state..

10-16 29-35 dana: whether they're coaching with or against each other, gary andersen and kyle whittingham have remained as tight as ever, talking almost every week.

Andersen: kyle and i are very good friends.

We talked last week two or three times back and forth.

This week?

No.

I might shoot a little text to him and he probably won't answer it.

I'll text him again and say, 'answer back.'

We get into these moments.

We've done this a few times now, and it's just another game now.

Whttingham: we've got a great relationship.

I just talked to him the other night, saturday night, very late.

But, we've maintained a very close relationship.

Andersen: i love the guy and his family.

I think that goes both ways.

Dana: they had a lot to talk about last week.

Whittingham congratulated andersen on his first pac-12 victory as oregon state snapped a 12-game conference losing streak, beating cal in overtime, and proving the beavers aren't a bottom dweller anymore.

Andersen: i think they should feel good about getting the victory.

It was a tremendous celebration for everybody.

Like i said after the game, it was a tremendous moment.

Dana: andersen will try to even the overall series at two with his good friend, by using former utah state quarterback darell garretson, who scored the winning touchdown in overtime.

Whittingham: he's a good runner.

He hasn't thrown the ball a ton this year, but he's doing a good job running their offense