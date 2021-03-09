Gubernatorial candidates address sexual assault question

We picked 10 of them and went to the candidates for answers.

For the past few weeks we asked you to send questions you'd like to see answered by the candidates.

Steve Bullock and Republican candidate Greg Gianforte are waging one of the most watched gubernatorial races in the country.

Greg gianforte are going toe-to- toe in one of the most watched gubernatorial races in the country.

For the past few weeks... we asked you for questions you'd like to have the candidates answer.

We picked 10 of them... and nbc montana's will wadley went to get the answers... 2 candidates... 10 questions.

Today's is about justice for sexual assault victims "the violence committed against indigenous women in the state of montana is high.

What is going to be done to hold abusers accountable.

This is a question coming from a victim who hasn't had justice for her abuse & sexual assault."

"boy i feel so... you know my heart goes out for her, and as attorney general, we did do work.

Because the prevalence of domestic violence and abuse among native american women is significantly higher than not natives as well.

But no matter who is injured or abused, wherever, it is very very significant.

We have even done work, both on the federal side and the local side - the montana side, because it's often a patchwork of who has jurisdiction, but we need to insure that we're doing everything that we can at the state level and at the local level, because it's often handled by county attorneys and others, to insure that women or men are comfortable both coming forward and then we need to treat them well through the system prosecution, not further victimize them and make sure that we get them a firm and fair prosecution.

As former chief law enforcement officer for the state, as attorney general, i dealt with this many many times, all across our state.

Here's greg gianforte's answer.

"so this is the role of government.

We need to make laws that we all agree upon, and clearly, domestic abuse is one of the most aggregious, particularly against women, and it occurs, not just on our reservations, but across the state.

We need to work with our law enforcement organizations to hold people accountable.

There is no simple solution here, but we have other ingredients in our society.

We've talked about these earlier.

The drug problems that exist across the entire state, the lack of high wage jobs and stress to family life, and unfortunately, this creates difficult, intolerable situations at home.

We need to get help for these victims, particularly, i think this victim's rights act, the marcy law, in favor of that.

These are things we can do to make things better in montana."

In case you missed any of the previous questions... you can go to n-b-c montana dot com and click on the decision 20-16 banner.

There you will find our previous interviews... and our complete election coverage.