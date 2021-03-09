Andrews QB Williams Returns in Big Way

The andrews mustangs have a loss... but it's no big deal.

Especially when you see how bad they beatdown their last opponent.

Andrews' only loss on the year is to undefeated lubbock coronado.

And the team played without star quarterback triston williams. who sat out the game with a concussion.

He came back in a big way friday - helping his team to a 72-0 win over san elizario.

Shoutout to the defense for the shutout too.

For williams..

And the mustangs..

It's good to be back.

Ralph mason " it gave us a lift obviously he's a big key to our offense you know a great leader one of our captains and it kind of sparked us i would say and got us back into form" triston williams " it was good i just wanted to come out and execute and make sure everyone one focused and that we treat it like another practice and to get better every play every play mattered we didn't want to waste any plays and we just wanted to execute"