Alliance barbecue Wednesday

Is our annual barbecue with the alliance against family violence to help raise money for victims of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is an issue we continue to cover here at 17 news, but another issue is the lack of resources available for victims, which is why these fundraisers are so important.

17's olivia lavoice has more on how some victims in our community may not be getting the help they need.

Olivia: when we cover domestioc violence, our message is always the same- for victims to get help.

But what if, when the time comes that a victim gets the courage to try to find a safe place, they can't?

It may be surprising for many to hear that that is the unfortunate reality here in our community.

The alliance against family violence and sexual assault has only one safe house in bakersfield, with just 34 beds, which regularly forces them to turn away victims. for louis gill, the ceo of the alliance against family violence, his and his staff's mission is to protect victims of domestic violence.

But gill says almost everyday they have to turn away victims. it is very hard for someone to get to the point where they are willing to say i need help, and then not having the capacity to provide a safe space here in bakersfield, it's incredibly frustrating.

Olivia: and with the only other two safe houses are in taft and ridgecrest, the bakersfield safe house serves most of the county at our facility we have 34 beds, 16 are for emergencies those are short term beds, by definition not intended to a long term stay, transitional housing there are 16 beds, those are up for two years.

They're almost always all full, when we get an empty bed it fills up often within hours.

Olivia: and more often than not, victims don't show up alone.

If you have 16 emergency beds, and you have one mom with two kids and another mom with three kids, there's 7 beds.

There's just a few families that you're going to be able to help at any given time.

Livia: gill says they will always help victims find another shelter in the state...but that can require the victim to relocate to another county, which is often unrealistic.

What we're talking about is a family, a family in crisis, and then they say help and you say i'm sorry....when the police have to drop them off, when we get a call from a nurse in the emergency room, it can be quite difficult for staff.

Gill recalls one situation where he had to tell a mother the shelter was full... i was getting ready to say "mam sorry we don't..."

And then i felt this tug on my pant leg and i looked down and there was this little blone hair boy and he just asked me, where am i going to sleep tonight?

And it's really that simple.

He was scared and he was hoping and he was hoping there was a place to sleep, that's what we need to do.

Olivia: you can help the alliance tomorrow, by coming to our barbecue fundraiser, from 11 a.m.

To 2 pm, right outside our kget studios at twenty second and m street.

Olivia lavoice 17 news.