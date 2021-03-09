Storms wins Play of the Week

Imagine that can starting ringing the scoreboard pretty fast high school football now... time to unveil our sportszone football friday play of the week winner... for the second time this year, we have a helias crusader taking our play of the week... helias running back jacob storms is our winner from week 8... storms broke off this nice run, making a couple of tacklers miss and staying in bounds.

Thanks to all those who went out our abc 17 news facebook page.

We have a couple of