Mashinter, McNeill Rejoining IceHogs

They've been assigned to Rockford by the Blackhawks.

The icehogs are getting closer to opening day and closer to settling on their roster.

There are still a lot of bodies in camp and more on the way.

Brandon mashinter and mark mcneill were assigned to the hogs this morning by the blackhawks.

They're expected to join the team tomorrow.

(ted dent, icehogs coach) obviously they're going to be dissappointed.

Mash played 45 games in chicago last year.

Neiler is just looking to crack the lineup.

They have a lot of pride.

They work extremely hard.

I'm sure it's going to take them some time to get settled in and we'll give them the time they need.

(jake dowell, icehogs center) it'll be exciting to have them.

I'm sure they'll be a little disappointed that they're down here we'll help to pick them up and make sure we get off to a good start this week.

One of the new guys hoping to make the final roster is illinois native evan mosey.

The 27 year old winger is from downers grove.

Last year he played in the elite ice hockey league in the united kingdom.

He scored 48 points in 63 games.

(evan mosey, icehogs winger) speed is the one thing i bring.

I'm a pretty fast player, and i can play pretty much every position.

I played defense in college and i switched to forward so if they ever need anybody to step back and play defense i can do that.

((scott)) the hogs open their season friday in cleveland.

