Pundits: Jason Kander Provides Formidable Challenge To Blunt

- Many national publications and pundits have declared current Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander has the best chance in the nation to knock out an incumbent in this election cycle.

David kolr 10 is your election headquarters.... david many national publications and pundits say current democratic secretary of state jason kander has the best chance in the nation to knock out an incumbent in this election cycle.

Jennifer nick thompson is here to explain ***why the race between kander and republican roy blunt is so close.

Nick the beltway newspaper "roll call" calls kander the country's most formidable challenger, and the university of virginia's center for politics changed its label of this race from safely republican to toss up.

Name recognition normally helps candidates, but it's a year in which it could hurt blunt.

Since february of 2015, when senator blunt's race was considered safe for the republicans, jason kander has kept his message the same.

Now a month ahead of the election, it appears to be working.

Jason kander/2016 u.s. senate candidate: "washington is broken and we're not going to change washington until we change the people we send there and what's happened over the course of time is more and more people have heard that message and that's why we have all the momentum in this race."

Kander's been a state lawmaker and is currently one of the country's youngest statewide elected officials.

In the year of the outsider, he's tried to sell that he's never been on the hill as a strength.

Dr. brian calfano/kolr10 political analyst: "it can't be sitting well with the blunt campaign that they are within the margin of error in this race.

Traditionally, incumbents have an advantage.

So the fact that blunt seems to be locked in a difficult battle with someone who is much younger, who is much newer on the political scene, has got to be giving them some consternation."

Kolr10's brian calfano says kander isn't the only fresh face making things more difficult for blunt -- the man at the top of the ticket could be holding him back.

Dr. brian calfano/kolr10 political analyst: "i don't think any republican operative thought a year ago that trump had a serious chance to be the nominee, let alone that he would perform in such a way that he has this dragging down effect aross house and senate races this election cycle."

With blunt on the road today, we asked the campaign to respond to kander's challenge.

Their response: "missourians don't want the clinton-kander agenda of expanded obamacare, higher job-killing energy taxes, liberal judges, and amnesty for illegal immigrants.

Missourians want a champion for the issues they care about who delivers for them every day, and that champion is roy blunt."

Nick as of mid-july, blunt had about twice as much campaign cash on hand as kander.

Reports for the third quarter of the year come out soon.

Just a reminder, the last day to register to vote for the election in missouri is tomorrow.