Vehicles Set on Fire on the Rise in the Rio Grande Valley

Investigators are currently looking for the owner of a burning truck found Tuesday morning.

Orchard.

An investigation is now underway to find who set a vehicle on fire and why.

Fire investigators say cases like this are on the rise in the valley.

This is what investigators saw when they rolled up to an orange grove in donna this morning.

As you can see the truck was engulfed in flames.

Investigators tell us this isn't the first time something like this has happened and they don't expect it to be the last.

This is all that's left of the truck that was found in flames in the middle of an orchard off of goolie road near sioux.

The call came in just before 11 this morning.

Dean stucky saw the smoke billowing in the sky.

Dean stucky owner, mesquite trailer park: " i'd seen it when i was coming home from town but i didn't pass by it to see what it was."

Investigators say they weren't surprised when they saw what was burning.

John franz, investigator - hidalgo county fire marshal's office: "this year for some reason we've seen an influx of vehicle fires."

John franz -- an investigator with the hidalgo county fire marshal's office says he has been called out to burning vehicles in orchards, brushy areas and old back roads.

John franz, investigator - hidalgo county fire marshal's office: "most of them have occurred in desolate areas."

Stucky says in his five years of owning the trailer park near where today's truck was found -- nothing like this has happened before.

Dean stucky owner, mesquite trailer park: "that's the first time i've ever seen one being burned or heard of one being burned."

Dean stucky owner, mesquite trailer park: "yes its really quiet."

Investigators say some of the vehicles found have either been abandoned or stolen.

Most of them in one county.

John franz, investigator - hidalgo county fire marshal's office: "most of them are from hidalgo county some of them are from neighboring counties and then some of them are as far away as up state texas."

Franz says none of the vehicles found were stripped.

Including today's.

Most of the vehicles found in flames were cleaned out.

The next step in their investigation is to find the trucks owner.

Franz says the plate's were still on this one.

Franz encourages people to lock their car's doors, keep windows rolled up and hide anything of value that may be inside.

A club or car alarm will also deter crooks from stealing it.

If you have any information on the truck that was found torched today -- call the hidalgo county fire marshal's office at 318-2656.

It could land you a cash reward.