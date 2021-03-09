Light Parade Submissions

For the holidays.

Jenna: this year's downtown for the holidays is monday, november 21st... that's the week of thanksgiving.

The lighted parade is that night... and santa's house opens, as well as the festival of trees.

New this year... the launchpad children's museum will offer free admission with the donation of canned food or a new toy.

If you'd like to have an entry in the parade, we have more information on our website.

Siouxland matters dot com.

Tim/jenna/fred (jenna) fred, tell us