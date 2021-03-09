Zoo.

current and possibly future state lawmakers get the chance to hear from constituents tonight.the arc of evansville partnered with the arc of indiana to host a legislative forum.state reps and state senators gathered to talk about issues facing people with disabilities-- arc of evansville president deidra conner-- says she hoped to educate lawmakers and learn what support they will provide for people with disabilities-- right here in the tri-state.(deidra conner)"some of the issues we're facing is at the start of the recession which was almost nine years ago funding was cut across the board for services like the arc of evasnville day services program and we have not had any of that funding restored so as you might imagine costs have gone up and you're working with nine year old funding that just doesn't work."accessibility for disabled voters became a big issue during the primary elections.an inspection forced the closure of four vanderburgh county voting centers -- that did not meet standards of the americans with disabilities