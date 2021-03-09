Top 20 Foods That Can Literally Kill You

For this list, we’re looking at foods that could prove fatal if incorrectly prepared, consumed in excess, or simply… eaten.

Don't you put it in your mouth!

Our countdown includes Cinnamon, Lima Beans, Taro, Potato, Elderberry, and more!