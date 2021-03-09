It's Whiskers Wednesday: Cody Is Back!

It's Whiskers Wednesday, and our kitty of the day is a familiar furry face.
We've seen him reading, and he even made me a "Welcome Back," sign when I came back to work after my accident..
Who am I talking about?
It's Cody, and who knew cats can quilt?
In this picture, he is in the midst of a quality control check.
He just wants to make sure the quilt is extra comfy.
Is that cute or what???
Adorable stuff.
Our thanks to cheryl beck to respond to my desperate plea for cat pictures.