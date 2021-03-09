Why now is a good time to travel to Spain

If you need to get away and we're talking about a spain today.

And we're talking during break and saying doesn't get attention that your paris france italy gets but it's beautiful.

It really is.

And it really has something for everyone.

I love spain because i can send adventure seeker there.

Foodies there who love great food at that pas and.

And then we have the beaches there which are gorgeous.

And then of course the history architecture are amazing in spain.

>> so i have girlfriend just in barcelona.

If she posts one picture i'm going to have to get a flight immediately.

Right.

It's so pretty there barcelona us really is gorgeous cathedral there is amazing so many other places in spain people think barcelona but they are great, you know a lot of places to visit in spain that are wonderful.

Kathy should you tackle spain on your own or is it best to go on guided vacation?

Well guided vacation is great for lot of reasons.

We're kind of featuring global vacation as guided vacation great because it takes all worry and stress out of your travel.

They have hotel all fixed for you guide every day.

The hotels vr centrally located.

You have in bus you cannot worry about how you're going to get from point a to point b.

So a lot of people will go on tour first time travel to destination maybe go back later to the places they really enjoyed.

It makes more of a no brainer you don't have to worry about what you're doing next.

It's all planned out for you.

Absolutely.

Does guided vacation to spain take you to all best places?

>> it does.

You can kind of pick the vacation that's right for.

If you have short amount time will it do best of if you have a little more it will go to maybe smaller cities or maybe other countries as well.

So we have those, there's one right now i love that's like a 12-day that includes morocco.

So it's a good way to visit morocco maybe you don't want to do it on your own you want to do it with a guide and a group.

So you know there's a lot of choices there.

Price wise, what would you say about spain?

I mean are are you thinking different locations in europe that more spence than others.

Spain is pretty affordable.

You know, euro right now is about even with the dollar.

So that is a really great thing.

And really spain is a little bit more for aedable than say paris rome vacation london vacation.

So it's great.

>> what's hot in europe.

Italy is always really hot river cruising really hot.

Morris murdoch a great river cruise we bought viking ship out for the cruise it's the splend doers europe 4-day cruise.

July 10th through 24th.

So coming up in 2017.

Yes 2017.

Start planning.

Exactly.

We still have few spaces on it.

So give us a call if you're interested.

When should you plan your summer vacation or your spring break vacation?

It is it good to do this far out?

It really is we get best choices of air fare as well a choice hotels so you know doing it right the last minute is kind difficult a lot of times because we're stuck with what's available.

So i say never too early to book.

What about christmas?

I know lot of people are still thinking of going out town >> if you're thinking do it now.

Because a lot of especially resort space for hawaii mexico that gets booked up very quickly.

I think you have a fun job.

It is a fun job.

It's a great job.

Have you been to spain >> many times.

One most beautiful places.

It really is if you're thinking i want to go to spain and maybe i need ad guided tour go to our website everyone we'll link you towel of an information on the morris murdoch travel and also this global guided vacation.

There's their website i just got excited about all the different things i could do.

So i will check it out after show.

