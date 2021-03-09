Harlingen CISD: Norman Torres (Part 2)

Student of the Week.

The norman torres stands out in everything he does at harlingen high school.

Channel 5's lauren kendrick introduces us to this weeks student of the week.

Harlingen high school senior norman torres is this week's student of the week.

Listen to all he's involved in and it's clear to see why.

Norman torres/harlinge n 10:19:51 "i'm the senior class president here at harlingen high school.

Along with that, i am the varsity cheer captain, also being the student council parliamentarian, and the nhs vice president."

10:20:03 dancing and cheering is a big part of his life.

His dance instructors began teaching him at the young age of three.

Mary oxford/palm valley dance instructor 10:33:05 "he just brings that kind of energy into the studio and to all his peers.

If someone's down, he's there to pick them up."

10:33:11 butted to martha kaase/palm valley dance instructor 10:33:29 "his energy is so contagious.

He's fun.

He brings happiness.

He's joy.

Everything about his energy is contagious."

10:33:38 norman's counselor...alicia moore...says he goes above and beyond in everything he does.

Alicia moore/counselo r 10:28:15 "there is not a day that goes by that you will not see norman have a smile on his face.

He is just wonderful."

10:28:20 he did have a set back at the beginning of the year...but has managed to stay in the top one percent of his class.

10:20:44 "i was diagnosed with cancer in january."

10:20:45 as of june...he is cancer free.

He says his counselor really helped him during that time.

10:29:19 "with missing school, and still continuing to do his school work.

He kept with everything, so he's a fighter.

That's all i have to say for him.

He's a true fighter."

10:29:29 she says norman brightens everyone's day at harlingen high school.

Lauren kendrick 10:44:58 "on behalf of channel five news, we'd like to congratulate you on being this week's student of the week.

What are your plans for the future?"

"after high school, i plan to attend rice university and major in kinesiology."

"congratulation s again.

We wish you the best of luck.

Reporting from harlingen high school...lauren kendrick channel five news."