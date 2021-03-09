6am-2021-01-20
6am-2021-01-20
The t-mobile arena... for c-b-s' sports classic... and this weekend, they're in town with the mascots.
Joining us this morning is event director, mark starsiak..
And dan mihalik with media relations.
Cbs sports classic, a college basketball doubleheader featuring power programs kentucky, north carolina, ohio state and ucla, that will take place at t-mobile arena in las vegas on dec.
17.
Currently in las vegas with four of the teams mascots to help promote the event.
((brian loftus)) >> for more information, just go to our website las vegas now >> for more information, just go to our website las vegas now dot com.
Go to our website las vegas now dot com.
A link will be posted under links we mentioned.
/// ((brian loftus)) >>> let's take a look on the roads with
6am-2021-01-20