Top Trenders 101216

Covergirl now has its first cover boy media celebrity james charles was introduced today (tuesday) as covergirl's first male ambassador.

Covergirl describes charles as a "makeup artist and boundary breaker" and pledges he'll be the first of what they call "boundary breaking" representatives.

Do you love the smell of your local apple store?

Now you can bring it home with a soy candle that is supposed to smell like a new mac computer.

The candles by twelve south--with notes of mint, peach, basil, lavender, mandarin and sage-- sold out in just two hours!

Comcast is being forced to pay the biggest fine the f-c-c has ever given.

It is accused of charging customers for services and equipment they didn't ask for.

The f-c-c says it received more than one thousand complaints.

Comcast agreed to pay two-point-three million dollars as a penalty... and it will be under the watch of regulators for five years.

It was a stubborn old bridge and apparently built really well!

After five hours... the broadway bridge in little rock....finally fell.

It was originally set to come down at 10 o'clock tuesday morning -- but it stayed standing, after an explosion attempt and multiple attempts to pull it down with a barge.

The newest social media trend is to take selfies without holding a phone.

People have posted pics of themselves dabbing or clapping while their phones float in front of them i don't know how they're doing it!

The original pic has been shared 170 thousand times!!

