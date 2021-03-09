Morning Rounds: Lowering Cholesterol

Dr. Nathan Walker makes his rounds to the Morning Show where he shows us some helpful tips on how to lower your cholesterol.

Ways to lower cholesteroldr. nathan walker, christie clinic transformations medical weight loss program and internal medicine physician, christie clinic eat heart- healthy foodschoose healthier fatseliminate trans fatseat 3 foods rich in omega-3 fatty acidsincrease soluble fiberadd whey proteinexercise on most days of the week and increase your physical activityexercise can improve cholesterol.

Moderate physical activity can help raise high-density lipoprotein (hdl) cholesterol, the "good" cholesterol.

With your doctor's ok, work up to at least 30 minutes of exercise a day.adding physical activity, even in 10-minute intervals several times a day, can help you begin to lose weight.

Just be sure that you can keep up the changes you decide to make.

Consider:taking a brisk daily walk during your lunch hour riding your bike to work swimming lapsplaying a favorite sportto stay motivated, find an exercise buddy or join an exercise group.

And remember, any activity is helpful.

Even taking the stairs instead of the elevator or doing a few situps while watching television can make a difference.3.

Quit smoking4.

Lose weight
-small changes add up
-carrying even a few extra pounds contributes to high cholesterol
-increase daily activity

Drink alcohol only in moderation