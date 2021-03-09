Bridge Implosion Cleanup

Fox 16's Victoria Price joins Fox 16 Good Day live from Little Rock with the latest on bridge cleanup efforts.

The Broadway Bridge that once stood for decades is officially no more.

Bridge that once stood for decades -- is no more.

By now - you know the story -- the implosion hardly moved the structure -- and hours later - after many attempts - it finally came down.

Fox 16's victoria price is live this morning -- as crews continue to clean up.

((victoria live)) hey good morning isabella--that 93-year old bridge-- apparently more structurally sound than the highway department initially thought...because when the dynamite for yesterday's implosion blew up-- the bridge, did not come down.

((victoria))it was supposed to all be a pretty quick ordeal at 10 tuesday morning...but instead-- that steel arch built back in the 70s took nearly áfive hoursá to finally come down.

Once that happened-- crews worked through the night-- actually still working now-- to get all that debris out of the river.and the arkansas highway and transportation department-- the first to admit things didn't exactl y go as planned.

Danny straessle/ahtdwhile you try to predict what will happen sometimes physics gets in the way :55 ((victoria live))crews have 24 hours to fish all the debris from the delayed implosion out of the river.

And guys-- as you can imagine, a lot of people came out yesterday morning-- lining the banks of the river, staked out on bridges-- so they could watch the bridge collapse.

So-- a lot of disappointed faces out there when...well...that didn't exactly happen...or at least not when it was supposed to.isabella ((isabella))two barges are being held up on the arkansas river because of the bridge collapse.

Barge companies planned on the river being closed for 24- hours.

But after it took more than five hours to get the bridge down... it could be closed for longer.

Each barge could have up to 20 thousand tons of supplies on it.

((isabella)) stay with "fox16" for the latest on the clean up of the broadway bridge.

We'll keep you updated online - on air and through the fox 16 app