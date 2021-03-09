Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views
Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores
Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 9.1%.

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 29% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 6.4% on the day.

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 9.1%.

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 29% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led by Express, trading up by about 11.6% and Chicos Fas, trading up by about 8.6% on Monday.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage