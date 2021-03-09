Monday 3/8 Insider Buying Report: CRTX, KW

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Cortexyme, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of CRTX, at a cost of $35.34 each, for a total investment of $1.77M.

Lamond was up about 18.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CRTX trading as high as $41.97 in trading on Monday.

Cortexyme is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Lamond bought CRTX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $4.6M at an average of $49.02 per share.

And at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER William J.

McMorrow who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $19.41 each, for a trade totaling $970,500.

Before this latest buy, McMorrow made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.06M shares at a cost of $14.07 each.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday.

So far McMorrow is in the green, up about 4.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.22.