Flood Project

The city of Arcadia is in the final stages of a flood control project aimed at avoiding another devastating flood like the one it saw back in September 20-10.

This was the sight in arcadia in september 20-10 after heavy rains lead to severe flooding.

Bill chang, arcadia's administrator says there were many factors in the 20-10 flooding but one portion of myers valley creek, located near ashley furniture, was a main contributor.

Chang says the area created a pinch point for water, which lead to the flooding.

This is what that area looked like this spring before the city gave myers valley creek a major overhaul.

Basically what we are doing is diverting the creek, previously the creek went under a bridge near dsm which was a bottleneck so we diverted the creek to go through what's ashley's property.

We built a birm so that if there was any overflow it property since june, crews have been working to reroute that creek around the old pinch pont.

The one-pont five million dollar project was made possible thanks to donations from businesses and grant money.

Its not even slated for completion until the end of this month but already the city of arcadia says this project has proven itself useful not once, but twice.

In august and september with the flash floding the water came down from the watershed the first time it overtopped into the new creek bed.58;08 i think it saved the city in similar rains that we saw in 2010.

This time we didn't have any major flooding in our streets.

I think it did make a difference.

On top of the myers valley creek project, the city is also starting a levy feasibility study this month--they should know the results of that study in 18- months.