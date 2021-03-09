Amarillo Firefighters Sue City After Overlooked Promotion

Two area firefighters are suing the city after they claim they were overlooked for a promotion

(meaghan:) after claims of being looked over for a promotion... two amarillo firefighters are now suing the city.

(meaghan:) the lawyer representing the fire fighters says they've dealt with this problem for so long they're now filing the lawsuit to make change happen... fox 14's blessing woksman explains how this case is more than just a promotion issue.

(blessing woksman:) on september 26th, fire fighters nathan nurek and michael stennett filed their lawsuit against the city of amarillo.

In the suit both men claim they were in line for the upcoming promotions but were passed over for the jobs similar to the ones they were on a list for.

Matt bachop/ representing attorney " "it' our contention that fire marshall's office and the fire department should be governed by the civil service act and so hiring and promotions should be in accordance to the civil service act" bachop says the fire department in one case hired from outside and in the other case promoted non-civil service people that were already working in the fire marshall's office.

He says this has been an ongoing issue that they've been trying to address for more than a year.

Matt bachop/ representing attorney " "i fir got involved and i wrote a letter back in april of 2015.

I think it became a problem before that but that's when i got involved and wrote a letter kind of setting out the legal opinion the fire marshall's office is covered by the civil services act and those positions should be filled by competitive exams" bachop tells us amarillo voters have adopted the civil service act for the fire department and what it says is that all covered fire fighter positions have to be filled in accordance with the act.

Matt bachop/ representing attorney ""and the city is essentially saying the positions in the fire marshall's office arent subject to those requirements and so they can hire and promote whoever they want essentially" the civil service act is a statute that sets out a number of requirements for hiring and promotions of covered positions.

Promotions have to be the result of competive examination that everybody takes.

(blessing:) we reached out to the city and they say they won't comment on pending litigation.

And the amarillo fire department also tells us they can't speak on the issue.

Reporting live in studio, blessing woksman, fox 14 news.

Bachop says since the suit went out, they're now waiting on a response from the city for the next step in