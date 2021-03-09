Stolen vehicles report

Another dubious distinction for the city of Bakersfield, toward the top yet again on another list we'd rather not be recognized for.

17's daniel tran joins us with the details of why many of you out there should be more aware of where you park your car.

Daniel.

Daniel: jim, the bakersfield business conference just put the city on the map nationally once again, but there is something more sinister that we may be known for.

Daniel tran: have you had your car stolen?

You are not alone.

According to the national insurance crime bureau, bakersfield has been one of the worst spots for stolen cars, ranking in the top three cities the last three years.

The bureau reported that there were 6,000 stolen cars.

That's more than 16 a day.

90s honda civics and accords, as well as early 2000 chevy silverado's and gmc sierra's are the top targets for car thieves.

The bakersfield police department says a lot of those cars are stripped for parts or sold in mexico.

Sergeant matt hilliard of the kern county auto theft task force explains why those models are easier targets.

Sgt.

Matt hilliard: they are not currently equipped from the showroom with a lot of the anti-theft deterants that you see on more contemporary models.

Chipped keys, on-star or a version of that.

Alarms, electronic, kill switches, things of that nature that you'll see on more modern or contemporary models.

Daniel tran: that's why this saturday, b-p-d will be handing out free auto theft clubs at martin luther king jr. park to owners of those specific car models to protect their vehicles from theft.

Operating a club is relatively easy.

All you do is slide it in, and thieves can't operate the wheel.

While a club helps, there are other precautions you should take to prevent your car from being stolen.

Operating a club is relatively easy.

All you do is slide it in, and thieves can't operate the wheel.

While a club helps, there are other precautions you should take to prevent your car from being stolen.

Sgt.

Matt hilliard: i would suggest registered car owners keep their vehicles parked in areas that are well traveled as much as possible.

Most importantly let us know so we can come and investigate.

Daniel: b-p-d will be giving out those devices at 9-0-1 east california avenue from 12 t0 5 saturday.

If you can't make it, there is another handout scheduled october 22.

Daniel tran, 17 news.

