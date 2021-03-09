Rape case goes back to Deschutes County Circuit court

NewsChannel 21's Pedro Quintana spoke to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel about the appellate court announcement on Thursday.

A man convicted of rape five years ago has his sentence vacated.

Thomas bray, the bend anesthesiologist was convicted in 20-11 of raping a woman he met on line.

Newschannel 21's pedro quintana spoke to district attorney john hummel... ... about this recent development and joins us with the latest.

Dani, good evening, this ruling could still be challenged by the attorney general's office.

The appellate court announced today that a judge mistakenly denied a motion that would have required the victim to comply with a subpoena and turn over her computer for a private inspection by the court for relevant evidence.

District attorney john hummel says his office has that hard drive in evidence.

Thomas bray's attorney requested that computer evidence before the trial after learning the woman told investigators she had gone online to look for information about bray and the legal definition of rape.

Bray was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the february 2011 rape of a 23-year-old woman.

Bray taught at central oregon community college and was a licensed anesthesiologist.

Hummel did speak to the victim on this case and she says she's willing to testify against bray.

### "it's hard enough revealin intimate details of violent sexual assault that was done to you, now you have to share facebook postings, google postings, your emails but you know what regardless of that she says regardless of that i'm still going forward becasue what he did to me was wrong and by god we going to stand with her."

And the attorney general's office will decide if they will appeal the today's decision, that announcement should be coming down in a few weeks.

Live from the deschutes county courthouse, pedro quintana, newschannel 21.

