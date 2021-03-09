Governor Bullock urges feds to accept Montana ID's

New reaction tonight... as montanan's brace for their id's cards and driver's licenses to no longer be accepted by the federal government.

Montana remains one of nine states either not complying or under review for not enacting the federal government's real i-d act.

Steve/laurel... the state's had several years to adopt the policy... but our extension deadline just ran out.

Governor bullock asked the feds to formally recognize montana id's as a valid form of identification this week.

But if the feds don't respond in the next 90 days...we might not be able to enter federal builidings like the federal courthouse.

After 9- eleven...federal officails created the real i-d act to protect americans secuirty.

It's purpose was to create a national standard for state issued i-d cards.

"the identification cards valid under the real id act would have to have a little star printed in the upper right hand corner."but to get one of those...you'd also have to submit copies of private documents like a birth certificate to a national database.

Governor steve bullock says...that's an invasion of privacy.

"in 90 days... it's quite possible that montanas drivers licenses would no longer be sufficient in order to enter a federal building or a federal military installation in montana."

And in 20- eighteen...barnes says montana licenses might not be recognized at airports.

Leslie quinones travels through the missoula airport several times a year."well i have a drivers license which i use sometimes but i have a passport card that goes along with my passport" leslie would be prepared with her passport if montana licenses soon become invalid.

But she knows passports don't always come easy.

"well theres a lot of people who can't afford to get a passport and so to be able to get a drivers licesne that has everything they need on it, it will be a lot more helpful."

"i think that trying to get through security you have to have an id and you have to have your boarding pass, and if your id doesn't work what do they use?"

That's the big question.

"well i think it'd be difficult for a lot of people to travel if you're going to go somewhere and your id is not going to be valid on the other end what are you going to do" patrick williams says traveling is already challenging enough.

"it's not fun anymore."

Only time will tell how montanans like he and leslie will cope if their id's are no longer accepted.

What makes all of this even more difficult... is in 2007....the montana legislature decided that the state will not comply with this real- id program.

So now really... it's just a waiting game between the federal government and the state.

We'll continue to follow what happens at the end of this 90 day period.

The department of homeland security reports that 23 states and washington d.c.

Are fully compliant with the real id law.

18 states have been granted extensions.

And montana is one of six states currently under review.

Washington, minnesota, missouri, and oklahoma are listed as noncompliant.

