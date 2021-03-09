Alcohol-related deaths become all-too common

Family and friends need to help people with drinking problems.

As a stunning story that grabbed our attention yesterday... with news that a man found dead in the bushes drank himself to death.

But, it hasn't been that unusual, with three other suspected alcohol-related deaths since september first in rapid city.

(?) so, how can family and friends help?

Rapid city lifeline connections>> trish jurgenson, president of lifeline connections, a substance use and mental health treatment plan, says to always take precautions when it comes to drinking.

Understanding tolerance levels ábeforeá drinking can help in the long run.

Ways you can tell someone is over átheir toleranceá is if they are slurring words, tripping over things, and doing things they wouldn't normally do sober.

Jurgenson says sometimes you'll have to have tough conversations to help someone ástopá drinking if they've had too much.

Trish jurgensen lifeline connections>> sometimes it can turn pretty ugly the person that's drinking doesn't behave the way they do when they aren't drinking so anger issues appear.

If it means saving someone's life, by all means i'd be right in their face doing what i could.

