Wilner's Weekly Watch: district deciding games

Football....as we are just 3 weeks left in the regular season..

Cisco and coleman square off for the first time as district foe..last year...the loboes under brent west... took home the title from eastland....and sent john elder's blue cats home in the postseason..but with realignment...add coleman to the mix...led by explosive q-b bryson hammonds....with cisco featuring a stingy defense..and offensive leader case gayle..

Or go up north to munday.....where the moguls...and an impressive 5-1 record host unbeaten electra on friday..coach corcoran's team...lead by dayveon dockins...will need this victory to ensure a shot at district...with electra's defense..who picked a part haskell last week....also 1-0 in district..or out in seagraves.....the pied pipers of hamlin...have arguably their biggest test....with a 5-1 eagles team that lost to albany deep in the playoffs last year..the pipers may be 4-2...but are playing its best football of the year..with the wagner brothers leading the way... and they'll need to be sharp again...as both 1-0 district teams vie for control of district 4..on a key friday....here on week