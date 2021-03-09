Crofton closing in on district title

The Warriors control their own destiny in our game of the week

Class c2 district four could be our woodhouse game of the week, with three teams in the top five and this friday it is.

Fourth ranked crofton heads to number two battle creek with a possible district championship on the line.

The warriors are the only unbeaten team in district play meaning they control their own destiny.

Tom allen--"i talked to our kids already about just coming in and making sure that we play a tremendous game on friday night.

We're very competitive and we want to stay healthy.

To continue to win at this time of year is very important.

We control our own destiny with a win.

With a loss, then we have a game against lutheran high, we have a chance to end up 6-3.

Then at 6-3, you never know what's going to happen.

So we need to continue to win and keep winning and that's our mindset."

We'll be live in battle creek on friday at 6:15 to preview this game between the braves and warriors.

