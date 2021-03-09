The highest obesity rates in the world, the numbers in pet obesity continue to grow - and with today being national pet obesity day, officials say there are a few things you should keep in mind.

Whag's justina latimer has the story.

<< justina latimer reporting: according to recent studies over 50% of both cats and dogs are considered overweight or even obese... unfortunetly a common problem for pets just as it can be for people justina latimer reporting: with the growing population of overwight pets, officals say keeping your pet healthy starts right at home.

Dr. nicole twigg: we have a tendancy to show our love for them by giving them food and there are other ways that we can do that justina latimer reportin feeding your pet table scaps such as meats, rice and other cooked foods may have a bigger impact than some may consider.

Dr. nicole twigg: ultimately the calories in food can really add up in addition to the food that they get, you think about how much smaller a pet is vs us, you know that peice of cheese, that piece of meat really can add up to how many calories they are taking in a day.

Justina latimer reporting: experts also say that overfeeding could also leave your pet at a high health risk dr. nicole twigg: for dogs we can see problems with their joints, they can have problems with authritus as they get older... justina latimer reporting: while many pets like to hunt or chase, officials also recommend hiding their food or moving it further away from their sleeping area to get their minds and bodies moving.

Justina latimer: and even just taking your pet out for a short walk can keep both you and your pet both healthy and active, reporting in waynesboro, justina latimer whag news >> tasmin: now for the latest web poll.

