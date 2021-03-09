Congressman Billy Long backs Trump

We caught up with Long today during a visit to Springfield.

In the race against Hillary Clinton for president, Republican Congressman Billy Long is standing behind Donald Trump.

we caught up with long and he shared more on why he is going against party leaders.

Paul ryan told fellow republicans he will no longer defend donald trump.

Long was one of several to speak up in opposition to that.

The congressman believes supporting trump is vital for the republican party's influence, especially when it comes to appointing supreme court justices.

>> if you don't have the white house, you have very little and that's something people don't understand, even our leadership doesn't get that.

I said the other day, you know, that i absolutely abhor and condemn his comments, but i can separate his comments from keeping hillary clinton out of the white house.

>> emily: long is making several stops across missouri escorting a japanese ambassador.

