Former Miss VT Teen USA says Trump Walked in on them Changing

We're back with your local election headquarters.

A number of miss teen u-s-a contestants are accusing donald trump of walking in on them, in a changing room before competition.

One of the women -- represented vermont in the 1997.

"buzzfeed news" spoke with 4 former miss teen u-s-a competitors... including mariah billado.

Billado told buzz feed -- "[she] remembers putting on [her] dress really quick because there [was] a man there,'" that man, she says, was donald trump.

Lauren we reached out to billado for comment... but she could not meet with us today.

We also contacted the trump campaign ... and have yet to receive a response.