CFSD Breaks Ground On Capital Project

Chenango forks school district took the first swing at updating outdated and cramped buildings, to pave the way for a new facility and new curriculum coming to the district.

Nathan hopper tells us about the chenango forks capital project.

Superintendent lloyd peck began his day by swinging a sledgehammer to begin the first renovation that chenango forks schools have seen in a decade.

The first bricks were demolished from the current art and science building on the north side of chenango forks high school to make room for a 21st century facility.

Chenango forks is also bringing in new curriculum with the 18.2 million dollar district overhaul, called the steam academy, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

"that's going to be huge.

We really think that's going to be a selling point of our district and for our kids going forward educationally to get into some, little bit higher colleges."

This program is like stem, but it includes art as one of the main focal points of the curriculum.

The new steam curriculum will pair nicely as the school expands its science rooms by 30 percent."this is really going to open up our science wing with some new technology for our students, and we will have the only steam academy in the southern tier when this is said and done."

"now, the school district is excited to see the steam program come to chenango forks, but the designers say there were some challenges faced with building in place of the old building."

"we limited ourselves to the footprint of this so, uh, basically what we're doing is tearing off this first floor, uh, keeping the and floor level that we're on and building up from there."the reason the footprint of the old building?

To save costs and to work within the limited space allocated for this new facility.in the town of chenango, nathan hopper, 12 news.

Full demolition on the building is expected to begin tomorrow and the new facility should be complete within two years.

Until completion, classes that were held in the old building are being held