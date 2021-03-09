Clown craze creating big business for costume stores

Country.

Carrie: mcdonalds is giving its most famous employee a break -- because of the clown hysteria sweeping the nation.

Rod: because of the current climate, the company says ronald mcdonald will lay low and have limited apperances.

But as newschannel nine's andrew donovan tells us, while you won't be seeing the most famous clown in the country, you'll likely see many others this halloween.

Andrew: jean paone's family is sticking with a theme this halloween.

Her daughter will be cinderella, her husband a prince, and she will be the "fairy godmother."

Jean paone: "oh i love halloween, it's the best day of the year.

You can be whatever you want."

Andrew: except for this year if local police departments have their way.

People are avoiding the costume because of clown scares in syracuse and trenton, and nationwide.

Andrew donovan: "did you consider dressing up like a clown?"

Annette st.

Dennis: "oh absolutely not.

No?

No."

Andrew: what's scary for some, is big business for others.

Daryle loguidice: "typically we see trends with movies, this year we see an uptick in donald trump and hillary clinton, its kind of out of left field come in to play."

Andrew donovan: "the costume depot is open year round, obviously its busiest in october workers are seeing a sudden interest in clown costumes so they've had to order merchandise over and over.

Everything from red clown noses to big clown shoes."

Daryle loguidice: "probably the number one costume for adults this year."

Andrew: the owner is working hard to keep his shelves stocked.

A big shipment is coming this week and then one more before halloween.

He's happy to seel them, but... daryle loguidice: "we hope that people are doing the right thing and doing it just to be fun."

Andrew: in cicero, andrew donovan, newschannel nine.

Rod: phoenix village police, town of geddes police and syracuse university public safety officers have asked that people skip clown costumes