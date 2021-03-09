New Military Owned, Operated Business Hiring Local Veterans

At the number on your screen.

A new business in the area is looking to hire employees, but a very specific background is needed if you're looking to work for the company.

18 news reporter tanner jubenville tells us how a local navy veteran is fulfilling his dream of owning a business, while taking care of those who have made sacrifices for our nation.

Dave gilbert: "it's all about the military and military veterans."

A new business known as j-dog junk removal and hauling has officially opened for business in the area, and they're looking to expand.

Dave gilbert: "right now, we're looking for very part time help, and it is going to roll into full as it is growing.

We're growing quickly already, so they'd be full-time within the next month or two."

But you have to have certain background if you want to land the job.

Dave gilbert: "jdog only franchises to military veterans and military families.

Jdog is on a mission to employ veterans, and that's what we're doing here, we're just going to keep going and we're going to grow."

The business, with more than sixty locations nationally, is 100 percent military veteran owned and operated.

And the company mission's is simple: give opportunity to those who have served in the armed forces.

Dave gilbert: "a lot of guys don't know how to convert their military experience to the civilian world, and if we can provide a transition, maybe provide some careers; i mean, how good is that?"

Because not only do some veterans struggle to apply skills learned while serving in the armed forces to jobs outside of the military, others have a hard time acclimating back to the lifestyle as a whole.

And part of the process of doing so, can begin with a job.

Robert bly: "it takes an awful lot sometimes for veterans to find work.

I mean, they put a lot of time and effort and risk an awful lot to defend our nation and sometime the payback isn't there."

The company is preparing to hold a grand opening ceremony later this month.

The company is preparing to hold a grand opening ceremony later this month.