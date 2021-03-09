Man Charged in 'Serious Case of Child Abuse' of Four-Month-O

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Charges have been filed against a man in what the Springfield Police Department says is a "serious case of child abuse involving a four-month-old girl" in Springfield.

33-year old "michael brummer" i charged with child abuse against a 4-month-old girl.

Police were called out to the 700-block of south warren yesterday, where they found the infant in critical condition.

She was taken to the hospital... and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Medical experts say her injuries are consistent with being shaken.

Police say brummer is the boyfriend of the child's mother.

He is being held in the greene county jail on 75-thousand dollars