Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Heritage Park Senior Facility opens COVID-19 vaccination site

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views
Heritage Park Senior Facility opens COVID-19 vaccination site
Heritage Park Senior Facility opens COVID-19 vaccination site

The City of Henderson is opening a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Heritage Park Senior Facility.

It will be open to all Nevada residents who are eligible to get the vaccine.

HEAD TO THE HEALTH DISTRICT’SWEBSITE.TODAY -- THE CITY OF HENDERSONIS OPENING A COVID-19VACCINATION SITE AT THE HERITAGEPARK SENIOR FACILITY.IT WILL BE OPEN TO ALL NEVADARESIDENTS WHO ARE ELIGIBLE TOGET THE VACCINE.IF YOU NEED TO GET YOUR FIRSTDOSE--YOU CAN SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENTANYTIME BETWEEN 8 A-M AND 2 P-M.APPOINTMENT

Advertisement

Related news coverage

6am-2021-01-15

6am-2021-01-15

ae;oigha;hija;igja;hija

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-01-14

11pm-2021-01-14

;rslthja;sroihja;r'shja;rohij

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN

You might like