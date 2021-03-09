Preparing for a rainy commute

With waze soon.

Well, that rain will definitely bring some slick roads... and could make for a dangerous commute tomorrow... let's go live to sophia miraglio.

Sophia how are things looking out there?

So far i'm staying dry.

Felt a few rain drops but nothing major.

One thing that is flowing is traffic, so that's a good sign.

Because we haven't had a good rain in a while oil builds up on our roadways, making the first 15 minutes of a rainstorm especially slick.

Approximately 1.2 million traffic crashes do occur each year on wet roads, resulting in more than half a million injuries and 5,700 deaths according to the highway traffic safety administration.

In preparation of the wet weather this would be the time to make sure your tires are filled up and wiper blades working properly.

Here are some other tips from triple-a..

Slow down: a car needs two to three times more stopping distance on wet pavement.

Don't use cruise control your car's computer doesn't know it's not a perfectly dry day and will accelerate which could send you into a slide.

Lastly.

If you don't feel comfortable or cant see the road find a safe spot and pull over.

Some tips for the house include cleaning rain gutters, fixing any leaks and finish outdoor projects or bring them inside.

Back to you ashley.