News 25's Katarina Luketich interviews Judy Jones, and Dorothy Fox about the Fundraiser for Bethel Free Health Clinic, Fais Do-Do & Gumbo this Sunday at the Harrah's Great Lawn.

- a gulfport man pleads guilty to- two cases of felony domestic- violence.

- "john robbins the fourth" o gulfport was charged with his - first case of felony, domestic- violence in january of 2015.- officials say he struck his - then girlfriend in the head,- and then- choked her during an altercatio- at a house in pass christian.

- robbins was arrested and charge- again in 2016 after security- at the island view casino - witnessed him punch his - current - girlfriend in the face.

- both cases were prosecuted as - felonies because robbins had tw- prior misdemeanor convictions - for domestic violence in 2013.- judge "lisa dodson" accepted h guilty pleas and ordered that a- - - - presentence report and a mental- evaluation of the defendant be- completed before- his decemeber sentencing date.- -