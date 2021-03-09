How to help fight Breast Cancer

Komen in Utah Kate Moss joined GMU to talk about Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

>> welcome back.

Today is breast cancer awareness day.

This is breast cancer awareness month.

So to help race awareness we brought in the executive director of susan g koman, utah.

I love that we're continuing this conversation.

We met erin earlier.

She's a survivor.

We have you here now to talk about the reality of it all.

First of all, let's talk about the statistics.

So many women and men -- >> right.

>> facing breast cancer.

>> one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

And as you said, men get breast cancer too.

One in 100 cases that are diagnosed are diagnosed in men.

>> it may be a small percentage but it's a reality.

The chances are you know someone or know of someone in your life who is facing breast cancer.

The fight does continue to try and find a solution.

Talk to us about that.

>> so susan g koman released a big, bold goal to reduce mortality by 50 percent in the next decade.

We're very confident that we can do this with the research and the programs that we have available.

>> there's a lot of research and programs happening here in the state of utah.

Let everybody know.

Our state, we might not be leading the way, but we're involved in the fight.

>> absolutely.

We're lucky to have huntsman here in our back yard.

We have a koman scholar who is doing research.

>> so tell bus that.

>> this is breast cancer that has originated in the breast and has spread.

There's currently no cure for metastatic breast cancer there are just treatments.

>> which are terrible and bring devastation.

We know things are happening.

We know we're getting this big goal taken care of.

What can we, as a community, do to help susan g koman make that happen >> you can contribute to us at any time during the year.

Could koman utah is our website.

We have an event coming up in november that we would like audience members to attend.

>> perfect.

>> it's a pink tie ball.

>> yes.

Let's talk about what's going on there.

>> it's a formal gala to fund raise for research and health programs in utah.

>> perfect.

What can we expect when we get there?

>> we'll have a silent auction, social hour, and a program to talk about how koman uses funds in our community, makes a difference, and have a live auction with exciting items there as well.

>> which we love.