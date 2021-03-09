Political Sign Vandalism Continues

We're just weeks away from election day... and vandals are taking their frustrations out on political signs.

Signs.we first told you about this a couple of weeks ago.the destruction has hit a whole new level for one trump supporter in millcreek.this giant 4 by 8 foot trump sign was recently sprayed with vulgar graffiti.now... vandals have cut and removed the entire trump campaign sign... leaving just the framework behind.it's in the yard of millcreek school director and trump supporter lou aliota.

"it's very disappointing, especially when you're in a presidential election year and you're trying to get the message out."

Aliota says there are plans to put up at least 30 more signs across the city in response within the next week