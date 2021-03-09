Michelle Tackles Nicea's Foundation Brushes

So today she has a solution for her face!

Do you use your fingers or a brush?

Now on good things utah.

>> that's funny, are we good?

Good morning, everybody, glad you tuned in to good things utah on this thursday morning.

You were just talking about your mom and smells.

>> we were talking about gum.

>> gum and what you can handle and what you can't handle.

>> because reagan claims she can do a triple bubble.

>> can i.

With huba bubba.

>> i said i will believe it when i see it.

>> i'm a really good bubble blower.

I can below three.

>> a bubble in a bubble in bubble.

>> yes.

>> what do you mean you don't know how to do that?

>> were you ever listening in class or bloag bubbles.

>> yes, it was just my recess time.

>> mental recess time.

>> i would like some gum by the end of the show and i would like you to prove that.

>> but it has to be bubble gumment you can't do it with try dent.

>> does it have to be bubba huba bubba on bubblelicious.

>> you have to true it because you know how it is sugaryk grainy.

You have to chew it, but my only thing is i have a problem with swallowing.

I want to swallow it because it tastes so good.

And a panic when i start chewing it, oh, i'm going to swallow it.

Oh no.

>> it's not lunch.

>> and big league chew, i'm.

>> i might have some in my bag, becky got got me some last night.

>> interesting, her mom doesn't like the smell of watermelon and grape which are my two favorite flavors.

George who i want to say happy birthday to.

>> happy birthday?

He does not like the smell of green gum f it is speer mint.

>> green apple.

>> nope, well, maybe, bri, i don't know.

He can't be around you if you have green gum it instantly gives him a mie graham.

>> it's legal.

>> i will be a close the room and will go, open your mouth.

Uh-huh.

>> spit it out.

>> like the janitor in second grade, open your mouth what is in there.

>> i disn know that.

>> i spit it out so fast.

>> take a little peek in the mirror and rejoice.

It's a thursday, not only george's birthday but the thinnest you will be all year.

According to i anew study, we are all going to be gaining weight in the next several weeks over the holidays.

But it is right before the holiday, they find, that you are your very thinnest, at the end of summer, and headed into thanksgiving.

>> i don't buy that for a minute.

>> after your new year's resolution when you go to the gym, that is when are you the thinnest.

>> no, because it takes you the forever to lose weight.

>> now that i think back on the last few years of my life, i do find that to be true.

>> end of october, beginning of november.

This is not just americans.

According to cornell university, it's groups in germany, japan, and also it was like a couple other european countries.

Whatever your big holidays are, you are always thinnest right before, and then the average weighted gain per country per person is about two pounds up until january 1st.

>> i love thanksgiving food so much that i try to be good before thanksgiving.

Because i like to eat it for like four days straight.

And a lot of it.

A lot of dressing and cranberry sauce.

>> but your mima.

>> corn bread dressing.

>> is some of the best.

>> and then you can make the dressing later, like for breakfast, you can get balls of the dressing and smush them like a pancake and friday them up.

Oh my gosh, thanksgiving food is so good.

>> she starts doing her texas accent while they fries those up.

>> you know, and the brockly cheese casserole, that one is also amazing.

And not very skinny on your inner thighs.

>> no.

>> so enjoy the mirror today.

And according to experts, like now is the time to think of your new year's resolution, not then, because then it's too late.

So maybe.

>> is there a time of day you are supposed to weigh yourself if you are getting on the scale.

>> i feel like it's first thing in the morning.

>> it's got to be.

>> because if you even have a cup of water.

>> at 3:00 i have gone down the wrong path.

>> so yesterday if you watched the end of the show, speaking of going down the wrong path, michelle makeup shamed me.

>> she really did.

>> you did, you were aggressive, you were bossy.

>> and were you upset.

>> i have not seen you like this before.

>> it was worth of shaming.

Listen, how many people, there are a lot of women, how many of you guys put makeup on with a makeup brush, foundation, a foundation brush.

Thank you to the men.

>> to the gentlemen in the audience.

>> how many use their fingers.

>> well, i have a really interesting.

>> how weird.

>> listen, you're all doing it wrong.

>> a lot of hands by the way.

>> a lot of hands went up for both options.

Proceed.

>> here is the ?deal am when you are putting foundation on your face, it is so much easier to use a brush.

And in my opinion, like one time i forgot to pack my foundation brush and used my fingers.

I was like this is so 2,000 late, who is doing this, turns out nicea is going this.

>> every day.

>> she does it with one finger.

>> who has time for that, i don't.

>> she has big hands so it works.

>> a lot of area to cover.

>> so how do we do it right?

>> here is the deal.

So i said have you tried using foundation brush.-she said yes,.

Come to find out, it is because she is using the wrong one.

>> this is the one i have that i was trying to use.

>> this is the biggest waste of time, i don't like this foundation brush.

>> it's not dense enough, okay.

So it's like a lot of blending and a lot of this stuff.

I like this one, this is from sephora but my number one all-time favourite is.

>> you and i got this one together.

>> we did.

Because we were trying to be better.

>> it doesn't work.

>> that one however is the foundation brush you have been looking for.

>> and you can dust the floors with it after.

>> it's huge.

>> this is the reason why, this is a flat kabu ki brush.

>> and the reason are you going to like this.

>> and then get a shovel, and put it on.

>> no.

>> foundation and then.

>> listen, this is why, see how dense this is, but you still get movement from it, okay.

>> it looks like it within a little massage for your face.

>> and it feels like heaven.

>> look at the difference.

>> feel that.

>> and then feel that guy.

>> waste of time.

>> it's like a bunny little cotton tail.

>> this is very time effective.

You get your foundation and squirt it on something, i have a palate, put it on something flat and you go like that.

>> not your hands.

>> you can if you want.

It is going to absorb into your skin and you are losing product but whatever, baby steps.

And then you are going to just go like this, and are you going to find, nica that your foundation will go on so much more smooth, so much more even and it will take half the amount of time than this finger.

>> i feel like she was more mad than if i said i stopped brushing my teeth and showering.

>> i'm offended.

>> it is her thing.

>> her look, her disapproving look.

>> it wasn't even about me and i felt like my feelings were hurt.

>> do you tap on your concealer with your finger.

>> so i like to use a concealer brush.

This finger is more for concealer, if you use a finger, especially this one, that is where your concealer is going to go i also got you a.

>> think being using a.

>> lining a ring finger.

>> she got it for you.

>> oh, the beauty blenders, i love these.

>> so these completely confuse me.

I think i have to watch youtube.

>> all you have to do is-- i'm with you every day, i don't understand.

I don't understand.

>> how do i use that.

>> you get this wet, and i told you this 17 times but i will tell you gefnlt you get this wet.

>> oh, wet.

>> you get it wet and you get all the moisture out and even take a towel and get it even more dry, then you want to roll this.

>> you get it wet and totally dry it.

>> i don't like how slowly you are speaking right now.

>> and an hour later are you ready to walk out the door and you dry it.

>> you put the vacuum away.

>> i get no respect, i'm sick of it.

>> so you are rolling, rolling.

>> now my favorite part of this conversation is a week interest now, when nicea is still putting on her concealer and foundation with her finger.

>> and i will sit here and explain myself again.

>> no, are you kidding, i'm trying this tomorrow.

I might even break it to the makeup room.

>> i want you to return and report and i want you to give us honest feedback.

>> how sweet that she brought it for you.

>> that was nice, thank you.

How i got through the day before, i'm unsure.

>> unbelievable.

>> and i have something to share with you.

>> oh, good.

>> oh, good.

>> how exciting.

>> and how did i figure out reagan and i find a beauty product that you don't know about.

>> tell me everything.

>> i'm glad you brought it.

>> yes, cuz she wanted to know yesterday.

The falseies push-up angel f you have little baby lashes like i do and you just need a little zhu sing, look you had tunnee the wand is.

So reagan and i just saw this.

>> i called it a drive-by because i was like wait, should we have this.

You can barely see the little wand but it just elongated my lashes a lot.

>> it makes me want to put it on right now.

>> for the bottom or.

>> that is the whole thing.

>> watch.

>> what is on this side.

>> nothing.

>> that's just.

>> really?

>> uh-huh.

>> it just gets all those little lashes that you normally can't reach t gets in there and grabs them.

>> you are telling me that is the only one you use?

>> that is all she used today.

>> yup.

>> can i see that?

>> uh-huh.

>> so there is only bristles on that side of the wand.

>> don't shame me, i can't take much more.

>> the weird part about it, michelle, is that it really does pull them up.

Like it really pulls them up because nicea's little baby lashes have not looked like.

This i said what is it.

She said her new mascara.

>> i want to try it really fast.

>> all right.

>> and by trying it, you mean you have to have it with snapchat, clearly.

>> you cannot post it somewhere it doesn't count.

>> i thought about you in my hot topic today.

>> you did?

>> because it is ways to know your partner is the one.

Like is he going to be the one for you forever.

Okay.

We're going to talk about that.

>> i'm so glad you are bringing this up.

>> he's always talking about you.

Do you think he is.

>> i done know if he's always talking about me, probably a lot.

>> maybe more than we think.

>> how do you find that out.

Do you stalk him on social media, call his buddies all the time, what is going to happen.

>> do guys post their girl on social media.

>> no, we don't.

We don't do it.

It doesn't happen.

>> poor brian, is he in our girl club, we probably make him talk about girls more than he is comfortable with.

>> it just goes with the territory.

>> he reschedules guys night to be with you.

>> oh my god, he does do things like that.

>> and would you do that.

>> oh yeah, totally.

Why would i want to hang out with anybody else.

I'm all into her, let's do it, hang out every day.

>> much more fun than boys.

>> okay.

>> you know how much-- he has.

>> here's the thing.

>> but where do you share that in your relationship, that is not something at the beginning.

>> no, this is the one.

>> you have more than what he has.

>> there you go.

Okay, so that is something you are sharing together.

He opens the door for you.

>> i love that.

>> that say tough one because there are a lot of gentlemen out there who will do that regardless.

>> and he may not be the one.

>> that one is dumb.

>> you have made it through tough stuff, you have gone through hard times together.

>> yes.

>> yeah.

>> or you don't have to.

You are not afraid to travel without him.

>> yes.

>> but isn't it so much more fun to travel with him.

>> we're leaving tomorrow.

>> you are traveling.

>> that is a 50/50.

>> i agree.

>> this is i dumb article.

>> you know what, on second thought this is horrible.

>> never mind.

>> but do listen to this.

Before we head into the break, and this won't surprise any of you moms, it is official, according to also cornell university, moms are more stressed than dads.

>> shocking.

>> and moms, this is one of those studies that they really did research on, actually.

Moms reporting less happiness, more stress and greater fatigue in times dealing with children, thanked fathers, fathers are engaging in different activities than their kids and parent dimply.

According to research, they say this isn't about more stress on moms, this is about a lot of times more strain.

>> that strain on moms makes you feel stress.

It says dads play, i mean, and this is generalities but this is a study they did with 10,000 plus moms and dads.

Dads-- moms feel like they have a list of things to do with the kids, and dads figure out their time.

>> we have hormones that mess with that too, when you hear a baby cry, it is not the same thing as a man feels.

We start panicking inside.

>> reagan starts lactating.

>> yes, she does.

>> and my youngest is 11, what do we do?

